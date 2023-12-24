Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) vs. Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Critical Comparison

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77% Precision Optics -1.60% -15.15% -8.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 1 5 1 0 2.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Coloplast A/S and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Precision Optics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 9.02 $585.21 million $0.28 41.21 Precision Optics $21.05 million 1.75 -$140,000.00 ($0.06) -101.00

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloplast A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Precision Optics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen Plus, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, and hand cleansers, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, its voice and respiratory care solutions include laryngectomy care products comprising Provox, a voice prosthesis for speaking, HMEs, adhesives, laryngectomy tubes for breathing, devices for speaking hands-free, and accessories, as well as tracheostomy care products under Tracoe brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

