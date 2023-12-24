Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 302 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Legacy Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $125.48 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $126.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.