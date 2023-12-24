Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys 915 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $108.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

