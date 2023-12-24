Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.18 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

NIKE Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $105.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

