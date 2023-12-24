Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $79.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

