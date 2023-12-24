Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases 110 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $297.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.80 and a 200 day moving average of $273.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.14.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

