Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases 116 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Boeing were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.3% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $260.44 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.79. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

