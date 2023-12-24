Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Booking were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank increased its position in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,535.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,918.72 and a 52-week high of $3,564.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,003.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.