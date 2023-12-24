Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.