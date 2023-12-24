Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 133,167 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,167 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.