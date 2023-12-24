Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,785 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

