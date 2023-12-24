Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 145 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA opened at $269.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.92 and a 200 day moving average of $263.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

