Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 3,448 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 336,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.10% of Equitable worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 333.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 23.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Equitable’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

