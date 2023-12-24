Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires New Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,011,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,071,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of NiSource by 68.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,660,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,213,000 after buying an additional 2,306,739 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NI opened at $26.25 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

