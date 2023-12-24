Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 54,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 67,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

