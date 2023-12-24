Community Trust & Investment Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNP opened at $243.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $245.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.