Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $11.61 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.