Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $15.29 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 27.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 46,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,771 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $159.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

