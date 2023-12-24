Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of T opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

Get Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.