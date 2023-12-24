Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Shares of AMGN opened at $284.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.39. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

