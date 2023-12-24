Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.49 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.05 and its 200 day moving average is $185.99.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.