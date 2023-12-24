Community Trust & Investment Co. Invests $67,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASG stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

