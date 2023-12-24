Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 885 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Trust increased its holdings in PayPal by 18.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 44,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 601,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $4,376,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in PayPal by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

PayPal stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.