Community Trust & Investment Co. Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,979,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,669,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,676,000 after purchasing an additional 122,181 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,905,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

