Comparing Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ambarella has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ambarella and Nova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 0 4 12 0 2.75 Nova 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Ambarella currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.67%. Nova has a consensus price target of $116.67, indicating a potential downside of 13.75%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Nova.

This table compares Ambarella and Nova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $258.18 million 9.68 -$65.39 million ($3.03) -20.68 Nova $570.73 million 6.80 $140.21 million $4.22 32.05

Nova has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Nova shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Ambarella shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and Nova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -46.45% -18.66% -16.06% Nova 25.11% 21.60% 13.47%

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions are used in automotive cameras, such as automotive video recorders, electronic mirrors, front advanced driver assistance system camera, cabin monitoring system and driver monitoring system camera, and central domain controllers for autonomous vehicle; enterprise and home security camera; and robotics and industrial application, including identification/authentication cameras, robotic products, and sensing cameras, as well as cameras for the home, public spaces, and consumer leisure comprising wearable body cameras, sports action cameras, social media cameras, drones for capturing aerial video or photographs, video conferencing, and virtual reality applications. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, foundries, and memory manufacturers, as well as process equipment manufacturers. Nova Ltd. was formerly known as Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and changed its name to Nova Ltd. in July 2021. Nova Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

