Comparing DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) and Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DraftKings and Organization of Football Prognostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $3.29 billion 9.33 -$1.38 billion ($2.18) -16.39 Organization of Football Prognostics N/A N/A N/A C$0.23 35.61

Organization of Football Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings. DraftKings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organization of Football Prognostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -30.41% -96.17% -26.24% Organization of Football Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares DraftKings and Organization of Football Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DraftKings and Organization of Football Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 3 4 21 0 2.64 Organization of Football Prognostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

DraftKings presently has a consensus price target of $35.86, indicating a potential upside of 0.38%. Given DraftKings’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Organization of Football Prognostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.8% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Organization of Football Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of DraftKings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Organization of Football Prognostics beats DraftKings on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators. In addition, it offers DraftKings marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments. It holds rights to conduct, manage, organize, and operate numerical lottery games, betting games, passive and instant lotteries, VLTs, and terrestrial and online horseracing mutual betting. The company's sports betting games category includes the fixed odds game comprising PAME STOIXIMA, and the mutual betting games, such as PROPO, PROPOGOAL, HORSE RACING STOIXIMA, POWERSPIN, and PAME STOIXIMA virtual sports; numerical lottery games comprise the fixed odds games, such as KINO, SUPER 3, and EXTRA 5, as well as the mutual games, including TZOKER, LOTTO, and PROTO; passive lotteries include LAIKO, ETHNIKO, and STATE; and instant lotteries comprise the SCRATCH Luck. In addition, it provides transaction services through electronic means; intangible talk time selling and bill payments services; and software services. The company also holds license for the instalment and operation of VLTs under the brand name PLAY. It provides its products and services through a franchised retail network, and online betting and gaming platforms. The company also offers its products and services through sales and distribution networks, including agents, street vendors, and retailers. Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. was founded in 1958 and is based in Athens, Greece.

