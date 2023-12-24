Comparing Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) & Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Orchid Island Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $53.02 million 2.28 $9.86 million $0.24 9.63 Orchid Island Capital -$9.51 million -47.31 -$258.45 million ($0.39) -22.05

Lument Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orchid Island Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lument Finance Trust and Orchid Island Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 16.68% 8.16% 1.24% Orchid Island Capital N/A -8.54% -0.89%

Dividends

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.7%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orchid Island Capital pays out -369.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lument Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Orchid Island Capital on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to stockholders, if it annually distributes dividends equal to at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

