Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,072 shares during the period. Comstock Resources comprises about 5.5% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned 0.18% of Comstock Resources worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Comstock Resources stock remained flat at $9.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,033,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.