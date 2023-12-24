Contrasting ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) & K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF)

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) and ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of K-Bro Linen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of ABM Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares K-Bro Linen and ABM Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K-Bro Linen N/A N/A N/A $1.58 15.54 ABM Industries $8.10 billion 0.35 $251.40 million $3.79 12.04

Profitability

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than K-Bro Linen. ABM Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than K-Bro Linen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares K-Bro Linen and ABM Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K-Bro Linen N/A N/A N/A ABM Industries 3.10% 12.92% 4.70%

Dividends

K-Bro Linen pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. ABM Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. K-Bro Linen pays out 80.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ABM Industries pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ABM Industries has increased its dividend for 56 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for K-Bro Linen and ABM Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score K-Bro Linen 0 0 1 0 3.00 ABM Industries 0 5 1 0 2.17

K-Bro Linen currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.32%. ABM Industries has a consensus target price of $45.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.96%. Given K-Bro Linen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe K-Bro Linen is more favorable than ABM Industries.

Summary

ABM Industries beats K-Bro Linen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, cart delivery, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services. In addition, it provides linen rental, workwear hire, and cleanroom garment services. K-Bro Linen Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. The company offers janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, including corporate offices for high tech clients, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities; provides vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. It also offers integrated facility services, engineering, and other specialized services in various types of manufacturing, distribution, and data center facilities. In addition, the company delivers custodial and landscaping and grounds for public school districts, private schools, colleges, and universities. Further, it supports airlines and airports with services comprising passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation services. Additionally, the company provides electric vehicle power design, installation, and maintenance, as well as microgrid systems installations. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

