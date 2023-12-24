Contrasting National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) & NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.4%. National Health Investors pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -155.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 33.90% 8.25% 4.20% NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares National Health Investors and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for National Health Investors and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 0 6 0 0 2.00 NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

National Health Investors presently has a consensus target price of $53.86, indicating a potential downside of 5.28%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $13.38, indicating a potential upside of 261.49%. Given NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Health Investors and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $311.04 million 7.94 $66.40 million $2.43 23.40 NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.56) -6.61

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Health Investors beats NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 300 professionals in ten offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

