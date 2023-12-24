Contrasting QuantaSing Group (QSG) & The Competition

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) is one of 77 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare QuantaSing Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 1.53% -66.22% 3.86% QuantaSing Group Competitors -7.27% -35.64% 2.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QuantaSing Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 QuantaSing Group Competitors 230 1046 1529 93 2.51

Insider and Institutional Ownership

QuantaSing Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.85, indicating a potential upside of 496.97%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 6.29%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than its rivals.

0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $424.94 million -$14.97 million -7.86 QuantaSing Group Competitors $405.69 million $1.93 million 5.44

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

QuantaSing Group rivals beat QuantaSing Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.