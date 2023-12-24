Corundum Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $146,369,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,816,000 after purchasing an additional 404,517 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,298. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.