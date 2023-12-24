Corundum Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $146,369,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,816,000 after purchasing an additional 404,517 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,298. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
