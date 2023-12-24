Corundum Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,638 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. 30,095,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,830,313. The company has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

