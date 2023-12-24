Corundum Group Inc. Has $278,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE NOW traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $697.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,489. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The company has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $640.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

