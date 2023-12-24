Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 1,856 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 3.2% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.10. 69,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,299. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

