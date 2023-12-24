Corundum Group Inc. Sells 747 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

WM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.50. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $179.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

