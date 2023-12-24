Corundum Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,265. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

