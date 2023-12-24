Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $671.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $592.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

