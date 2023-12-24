Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,594,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $97,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CTRA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.