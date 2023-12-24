Critical Comparison: Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) versus Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM 0.28% 2.03% 0.51% Xperi -78.68% -7.77% -4.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Xperi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $1.45 billion 7.21 -$73.40 million $0.03 2,232.00 Xperi $502.26 million 0.92 -$757.48 million ($9.68) -1.10

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ceridian HCM and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 7 8 0 2.53 Xperi 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus price target of $79.06, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Xperi has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 46.69%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Xperi on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc. provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions; connected car solutions, including HD Radio, DTS autostage, and DTS autosense; and Media Platform that provides streaming and advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

