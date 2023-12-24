Critical Contrast: COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) and Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) and COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Matson and COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matson 0 2 1 0 2.33 COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Matson currently has a consensus target price of $109.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Matson’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Matson is more favorable than COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson 10.06% 13.53% 7.33% COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Matson and COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Matson and COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson $3.11 billion 1.27 $1.06 billion $8.70 12.86 COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -3.34

Matson has higher revenue and earnings than COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Matson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Matson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matson beats COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, e-commerce, and other retail merchandise. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California, and various islands in the South Pacific, as well as Okinawa, Japan; and provides stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services to ocean carriers on the Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. In addition, the company offers vessel management and container transshipment services. Its Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation brokerage services, including domestic and international rail intermodal, long-haul and regional highway trucking, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight services; less-than-container load consolidation and freight forwarding services; warehousing and distribution services; supply chain management services, and non-vessel operating common carrier freight forwarding services. The company serves the U.S. military, freight forwarders, retailers, consumer goods, automobile manufacturers, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services. As of December 31, 2022, it owned 159 oil tankers with a total capacity of 23.34 million deadweight tons (DWT); and invested in 62 LNG vessels, which includes 40 LNG vessels with a capacity of 6.77 million cubic meters and 2 LNG vessels with a capacity of 3.73 cubic meters. The company was formerly known as China Shipping Development Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. in October 2016. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

