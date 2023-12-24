Critical Review: Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) vs. Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Black Stone Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $25.04 million 0.46 -$53.14 million ($4.92) -0.28 Black Stone Minerals $563.69 million 6.62 $476.48 million $2.04 8.14

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure. Evolve Transition Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Evolve Transition Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 43.8%. Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Evolve Transition Infrastructure pays out -12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Stone Minerals pays out 93.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Evolve Transition Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -249.82% N/A -27.82% Black Stone Minerals 71.68% 43.64% 31.61%

Risk & Volatility

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 2 0 0 2.00

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. It also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

