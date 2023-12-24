Critical Survey: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) vs. Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Movano’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 438.80 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A Movano N/A N/A -$30.33 million ($0.78) -0.84

Heyu Biological Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

15.7% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43% Movano N/A -339.41% -214.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Heyu Biological Technology and Movano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, suggesting that its share price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movano has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heyu Biological Technology beats Movano on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It also develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC), for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

