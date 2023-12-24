Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $334,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cross Staff Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,298. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

