Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

Booking stock traded up $16.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,535.70. 254,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,100.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,003.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,918.72 and a 52-week high of $3,564.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

