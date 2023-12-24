Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 300 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

ADBE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $598.75. 1,660,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $585.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

