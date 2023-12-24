Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 48 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cross Staff Investments Inc reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.4% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $230.36. 1,577,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,786. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

