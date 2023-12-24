Cross Staff Investments Inc Takes $217,000 Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in St. Joe by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

St. Joe Stock Performance

NYSE:JOE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

