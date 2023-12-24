Cross Staff Investments Inc Takes $37,000 Position in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)

Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned 0.14% of The Glimpse Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group Stock Performance

Shares of VRAR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 82,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,152. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 109.38% and a negative net margin of 184.39%.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

