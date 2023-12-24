Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after buying an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,789,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after buying an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

Get Our Latest Report on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.